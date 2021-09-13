Port of South Louisiana Launches Executive Director Search

Photo courtesy of Port of South Louisiana (Facebook)

LaPLACE, La. – The board of commissioners of the Port of South Louisiana has launched a search for its next executive director.

In a press release, the board says the port’s new top executive “will play an important role in leading, facilitating, and collaborating on key industry and organizational initiatives, including long-range plans, project development opportunities, key partnerships and business relationships, and national and regional branding — and now, post-hurricane restoration efforts through engagement with industry stakeholders, governing officials, committee officials, board members and staff.”

West Coast-based Shey-Harding Executive Search has been tapped to help with the process. Established in 1990, the woman-owned maritime transportation placement firm conducts executive level searches for U.S. port authorities, ocean shipping companies and terminal operators.