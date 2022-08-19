Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

L to R: Port of South Louisiana Commissioner Stanley Bazile; State Sen. Edward Price; State Sen. Gary Smith; PSL Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux; PSL Commission Chairman Ryan Burks; PSL CEO Paul Matthews, PSL Commissioner Katie Klibert, DOTD Multimodal Commerce Commissioner Renee Lapeyrolerie; State Rep. Gregory Miller; St. James Parish President Peter Dufresne; and Associated Terminals President Todd Fuller

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.

“These investments are not only increasing productivity and efficiencies but are also creating indirect jobs for Louisiana families,” said Paul Matthews, the port’s CEO. “Today we are making it clear that we will continue to invest in our infrastructure so that we can get the goods that families and businesses depend on every day, especially during these challenging times with supply chain issues.”

The purchase of the $12.6 million cranes was funded in part (90%) by $11.4 million from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Port Construction and Development Priority Program.

“There is no investment our state can make that has a bigger return than investing in our ports,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, DOTD commissioner. “The Port of South Louisiana is literally feeding and fueling the world and our department is proud to have collaborated with the River Region’s legislative delegation and Port officials to make this project a reality.”

The two new cranes, named the Iris and the Cypress, have a maximum lifting capacity of 125 tons. They offer the potential for continuous-duty bulk material handling or heavy project cargo, but they’ll also include a boom-top cable reel to operate electric spreaders for container handling. Included are smart crane features such as cargo hold totalizer, hoisting height and working range assistants. Further, web reporting and remote desktop control utilize the latest technology that add ergonomics, efficiency, and safety to crane operation and performance