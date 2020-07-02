Port of South Louisiana Buys Two New Cranes

NEW ORLEANS – The Port of South Louisiana said it has ordered two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes for its public facility, Globalplex Intermodal Terminal. With commissioning planned for September 2021, the cranes should increase capacity for bulk materials and add flexibility for future handling of containers and project cargo. The purchase of the $12.72 million cranes was funded in part (90%) by $11.448 million from LA DOTD’s Port Construction and Development Priority Program.

“Acquiring these cranes is an important addition to our port,” said Paul Aucoin, the port’s executive director. “The Port of South Louisiana is committed to maintaining and expanding our infrastructure capabilities to keep the port competitive and efficient in the global market.”

The two new cranes have a maximum lifting capacity of 125 tons. These flexible machines offer the potential for continuous-duty bulk material handling or heavy project cargo, but they’ll also include a boom-top cable reel to operate electric spreaders for container handling. Included are smart crane features such as cargo-hold totalizer, hoisting-height and working-range assistants. Further, web reporting and remote desktop control utilize the latest technology that add ergonomics, efficiency, and safety to crane operation and performance. Mounted on customized portals, the cranes will use existing rail infrastructure. In order to minimize downtime, the order includes a large spare part package so that maintenance and some repairs can be completed quickly by their own technicians.

“We’ve taken the time to build a good customer relationship, and you can see the results,” says Alan Garcia, of Konecranes Port Solutions. “After two years working on this challenging project, it’s very satisfying to achieve what we set out to do. We hope to continue working with both Globalplex and Associated Terminals long into the future.





