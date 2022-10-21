Port of New Orleans to Host Procurement Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) will host a Procurement Contractor’s Resource Event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NOPB’s Joe Spot Training Center, 4822 Tchoupitoulas St.

“Local and small businesses play a critical role in creating economic vitality,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA. “I’m proud that nearly $10.2 million of Port purchases were made with DBE/SBE-owned businesses last year. With this procurement event, we look forward to continuing to connect local businesses to opportunities that support the New Orleans Gateway.”

The Procurement event is open to any business interested in learning more about how to do business with the Port and NOPB, including insurance requirements, financial and bonding capacity, TWIC cards, state licensing, and other requirements.

Representatives from several partner organizations are also scheduled to present, including organizations that provide business development and financial resources for small businesses: LA Contractor’s Licensing Board, Transportation Security Administration, Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc., Chase Bank, Fidelity Bank, Liberty Bank, & New Corp, Inc.

“We have a wide range of opportunities that support Port NOLA’s four lines of business: cargo, rail, cruise, and industrial real estate,” said Chanel Labat, director of procurement for Port NOLA and NOPB. “Through events like this, Port NOLA’s Procurement team works to inform businesses about the resources and pathways to doing business with us.”

In addition to attending the procurement event, companies interested in doing business with the Port and NOPB can join the online vendor database. The system is user-friendly and designed to allow users to view current and upcoming bid opportunities.

Users must register and create an account to see complete project specifications and details. Users gain full access to current project specifications and can opt to receive notifications regarding new opportunities that become available at Port NOLA.

The event schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – Doors Open

Introduction – Port NOLA/NOPB

10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Port NOLA/NOPB Risk Management – Insurance Requirements

10:45 – 11:00 a.m. – LA Contractor’s Licensing Board – Contractor License Requirements

11:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Transportation Security Authority – TWIC Requirements

11:15 – 11:30 a.m. – Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management – Bonding Requirements

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. – BREAK – Q & A

12:00 – 12:15 p.m. – Chase Bank

12:15 -12:30 p.m. – Fidelity Bank

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. – Liberty Bank

12:45 – 1:00 p.m. – New Corp, Inc.

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – BREAK – Q & A

For more information about doing business with Port NOLA or for information about the event, visit the Procurement pages of the Port NOLA website here.