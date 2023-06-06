Port of New Orleans Names Maritime Industry Veteran Matthew Wypyski as New Chief Operating Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) welcomed maritime industry veteran Matthew Wypyski to the executive team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wypyski’s leadership experience includes 32 years as a senior operating and general management executive leading port authority staff, marine terminal and stevedore operating companies, as well as liner operations.

“Matthew Wypyski brings invaluable maritime knowledge and experience to the Port of New Orleans global gateway,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “His strong terminal operation background will be an asset to current operations and to the development of the new $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal.”

Most recently, Wypyski served as Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Mississippi State Port Authority in Gulfport. During his 13 years there, he assisted in managing the port’s $600 million HUD-funded expansion and improvement project, negotiated lease agreements, and managed a proposed dredging project for the Federal Navigation Channel and turning basin. Before his tenure in Gulfport, Wypyski was Executive Vice President of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s New Orleans and Houston marine terminal operations.

He serves on the American Association of Port Authorities Economic Development, Government Relations and Cruise Committee and is a United States Coast Guard: Area Maritime Security and Port Readiness Board Member. Wypyski is a Certified Maritime Port Executive through the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.

He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Bachelor of Science Business Management/Marine Transportation/Nautical Science from New York State Merchant Marine Academy.

“I am thrilled to join the Port of New Orleans team during this historic time in international commerce and the global supply chain,” said Wypyski. “I look forward to contributing to Port NOLA’s future growth and ensuring the successful development of the second container terminal — vital infrastructure that will solidify Louisiana’s position as the premiere international Gulf gateway.”

Wypyski succeeds Mike Stolzman who made significant contributions to the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt during his tenure first as NOPB General Manager and then as Port NOLA Chief Operating Officer.

Stolzman was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in May 2022 as part of a port-wide reorganization that optimized synergies between the NOPB and Port NOLA, providing seamless multi-modal solutions to shippers, and further integrating the New Orleans gateway.

Stolzman, a highly respected railroad executive with extensive short line and Class I rail experience, was recruited in 2019 to lead the overhaul of NOPB after the Port assumed ownership of the short line railroad from the City of New Orleans. His accomplishments as General Manager of NOPB included the lowest dwell times in the history of the railroad, increased rail storage capacity and usage, increased efficiencies and profitability, and investment in environmental sustainability with the replacement of the railroad’s aging fleet of locomotives.

As COO, Wypyski will continue the momentum to optimize business development opportunities, serve tenants and effectively address operational needs in both organizations and the development of new facilities.