Port of New Orleans Celebrates 7th Annual Maritime Month

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Port of New Orleans:

Port NOLA will celebrate its seventh annual Maritime Month throughout May and National Maritime Day on May 22 to pay tribute to the region’s rich maritime history and to honor the hardworking men and women of the local maritime industry.

“During Maritime Month we shine a special light on the dedicated maritime and logistics workers who keep the Port NOLA gateway strong,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “Maritime Month is also an opportunity to focus on our greatest natural resource: the Mississippi River. It fuels international commerce and generates jobs and revenue for Louisiana.”

The Port and NOPB will celebrate with a variety of programming and promotions.

The port will honor the brave men and women of our General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat during National Firefighters Day on May 4. The Port will also highlight our cruise business and the impact it brings to the tourism industry for our region as part of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13).

Additionally, Port NOLA will honor the men and women who serve in the Harbor Police Department during National Police Week (May 14-20) with a special appearance on the Great Day Louisiana show on WWL-TV. Global Maritime Ministries will also host a “Thank an Officer” event at its Port Ministry Center during National Police Week.

Port NOLA has partnered with WWL-TV for the seventh consecutive year and will host WWL-TV’s Morning News Show for a live broadcast from the Mississippi River onboard the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat (May 22).

Throughout May, Port NOLA will also hold a public trivia contest via its social media platforms as well opportunities to win a spot on a public boat tour. The public can participate by visiting the Port NOLA, NOPB and Harbor Police Department Facebook pages.

Declared by Congress in 1933, National Maritime Day calls attention to America’s proud maritime heritage and honors the men and women who serve and have served as U.S. merchant mariners. Since 2017, Port NOLA has extended that recognition to a month-long awareness campaign engaging the public about the Port and the maritime industry’s value.

