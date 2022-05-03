Port of New Orleans Celebrates 6th Annual Maritime Month

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans recognizes its sixth annual Maritime Month May 1-31 and National Maritime Day on May 22 to pay tribute to the region’s maritime history and to honor the hardworking men and women of the local maritime workforce.

“Maritime Month honors the maritime and logistics workers that keep Port NOLA and NOPB competitive and collectively drive positive economic impact for our region and state,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt. “As we also wrap up Port NOLA’s year-long 125th anniversary celebration, we are looking ahead to ensure we are investing appropriately to drive prosperity for the next 125 years.”

The 2022 campaign officially kicked off at the Port NOLA April Board meeting when the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution officially declaring May 2022 as Maritime Month and May 22, 2022, as Maritime Day. The Port and NOPB will celebrate Maritime Month 2022 with a variety of programming and promotions throughout the month of May.

Maritime Month aligns with other relevant recognitions. Port NOLA and NOPB are state agencies, so those employees are honored as part of Louisiana’s State Employee Recognition Week, taking place the first week of May. Also that week, Port NOLA will highlight our cruise business and the impact it brings to the tourism industry for our City as part of National Travel and Tourism Week. New Orleans and Company will host a parade to celebrate the tourism industry on May 3, and Port NOLA will honor the brave men of our General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat during National Firefighters Day on May 4.

Port NOLA will also honor the men and women who serve in the Harbor Police Department during National Police Week May 15-21, with a special appearance on the Great Day Louisiana show on WWL-TV. Global Maritime Ministries will also host a “Thank an Officer” event at their Port Ministry Center during National Police Week. On May 18, NOPB will participate in a safety roundup event with employees.

Port NOLA has partnered with WWL-TV for the sixth consecutive year and will host WWL-TV’s Morning News Show for a live broadcast from the Mississippi River onboard the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat which will be held on May 20.

On May 25, Port NOLA will host an employee health and wellness fair and on May 26 a procurement informational session will be held for those seeking to do business with Port NOLA.

Throughout May, Port NOLA will also hold an ongoing social media contest, encouraging photographers of any skill level to capture images that depict the working riverfront. Participants are encouraged to share their photos with the hashtag #portnolamaritimemonth and tag Port NOLA’s social media pages in their posts. Also watch for Port NOLA employee video shoutouts throughout the month, highlighting the people who support the Port’s economic mission.

Declared by Congress in 1933, National Maritime Day calls attention to America’s proud maritime heritage and honors the men and women who serve and have served as U.S. merchant mariners. Since 2017, Port NOLA has extended that recognition to a month-long awareness campaign engaging the public about the Port and the maritime industry’s value through a variety of events, promotions and partnerships.

For more information and to continue to follow along with ongoing programming visit the Port NOLA Maritime Month 2022 webpage at portnola.com/community/engagement/maritime-month