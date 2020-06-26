Port of N.O. and N.O. Public Belt Railroad Boards Elect Darryl D. Berger Chairman

NEW ORLEANS — The board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans selected new officers with the election of Darryl D. Berger as chairman, William H. Langenstein III as vice chairman and Charles H. Ponstein as secretary-treasurer during the June 25 monthly Board meeting.

Port commissioners also serve as directors of the New Orleans Public Belt Corporation, a wholly owned Port NOLA subsidiary. Berger will serve as chairman of NOPB’s board of directors, Langenstein as vice chairman and Ponstein as secretary-treasurer. Tara C. Hernandez, the most recent past chair of both Port NOLA and the NOPB, will continue to serve on the board as a commissioner until her five-year term ends in July 2021.

“Chair Hernandez has done an excellent job during her tenure, advancing many critically important initiatives for the Port,” said Berger. “I look forward to continuing her positive vision and focusing on preparing Port NOLA for future growth. Together with my fellow commissioners and Port leadership, we will also continue to successfully navigate through the challenges we face due to COVID-19 impacts.”

Berger joined the Port NOLA and NOPB boards in February 2017 when he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. He brings experience in real estate development, finance and entrepreneurial endeavors to the board.

Berger is the founder and chairman of The Berger Company Inc. and an investor, developer and financier of real estate. His company has owned or developed in excess of $1 billion of real estate, including more than two dozen retail shopping centers, various hotels, office buildings, multi-family projects and parking facilities.