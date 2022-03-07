Port NOLA to Host Open Houses About Louisiana International Terminal

Photo courtesy of Port NOLA

VIOLET, La. — From the Port of New Orleans:

Port NOLA will host a series of open houses in St. Bernard Parish to share information and invite community input about the proposed $1.5 billion Louisiana International Terminal project. The upcoming Port-hosted open houses are part of Port NOLA’s ongoing efforts to engage community and business leaders in St. Bernard Parish as the project progresses. Over the last year, Port NOLA has opened a community office in Violet near the future terminal site, set up two community advisory councils that meet monthly to provide feedback on aspects of the project, and built relationships with residents across the parish.

“Port NOLA is committed to working with our neighbors to design a project that brings opportunity for St. Bernard families and businesses and protects local quality of life,” said Brandy Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO. “We will continue these efforts, and we are confident that together we can bring real opportunity and economic prosperity to St. Bernard Parish and Louisiana for generations to come.”

The open houses are being held on three dates and three locations throughout the parish:

Chalmette: Wednesday, March 9, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Mezzanine, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive

Violet: Tuesday, March 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Corinne Missionary Baptist Church Reception Hall, 5620 E. Judge Perez Drive

Lower St. Bernard: Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at St. Bernard Historic Courthouse, 1201 Bayou Road

At the open houses, the public will have the opportunity to meet with Port NOLA team members who specialize in topics that are important to residents including: maritime industry trends; the proposed terminal layout; the federal permitting process and project timeline; and community commitments including traffic, quality of life, jobs and tax revenue. The content of all three events will be the same, and CDC guidelines relating to COVID will be followed.

At the anticipated opening in 2028, the new container terminal is projected to support more than 600 jobs in St. Bernard Parish and 2,500 statewide. Those numbers are projected to grow to 4,300 jobs in St. Bernard and 17,000 statewide by 2050.

Visit yourworkingriver.com for more information.