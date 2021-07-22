Port NOLA, Port of Caddo-Bossier Team Up to Move Cargo

The SK Shipping Star Challenger discharged steel coils to barge at Coastal Cargo breakbulk and heavy-lift terminal at the Louisiana Avenue Complex. (Photo courtesy of Port NOLA)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans discharged 300 steel coils on June 10, 2021 to barge at Coastal Cargo breakbulk and heavy-lift terminal at the Louisiana Ave. Complex that were transported to barge from the SK Shipping Star Challenger and made their way upriver to be off-loaded at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport.

“This is a great example of two Louisiana ports coming together to facilitate commerce in the State and moving cargo on the Mississippi River,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “This significant shipment of steel coils is a prime example of how Port NOLA is not only a rail and waterway gateway for the Midwest region but also for the State of Louisiana.”

The four barges arrived in Shreveport on June 24. The barges contain 300 cold rolled coils from Kaohsiung, Taiwan and are destined for Ternium Corporation in Shreveport, a steelwork manufacturer.

“Last year we handled a record setting number of steel coils and are glad to be partnered with the Port of NOLA, in barging steel coils to one of our customers,” said Eric England, executive director of the Port of Caddo-Bossier. “This is a great example of us both utilizing Louisiana’s amazing maritime assets.”

Port NOLA and the Port of Caddo-Bossier are both located in Louisiana and have worked together to ensure movement of cargo and flow between the entities.