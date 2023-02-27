Port NOLA, N.O. Public Belt Railroad to Host Procurement Resource Fair

Photo courtesy of Port NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – The Port of New Orleans and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad will host a procurement contractor’s resource event on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Port of New Orleans Administration building, 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

The procurement event is open to any business interested in learning more about how to do business with the Port and NOPB, including insurance requirements, financial and bonding capacity, TWIC cards, state licensing, and other requirements. Representatives from several partner organizations are also scheduled to present, including Chase Bank, New Corp Inc., Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, L-Force Management Group and the Transportation Security Administration.

“We look forward to connecting local and small businesses with a number of opportunities that support Port NOLA’s four lines of business: cargo, rail, cruise and industrial real estate,” said Chanel Labat, director of procurement for Port NOLA and NOPB. “Nearly $10.2 million of Port purchases were made with DBE/SBE-owned businesses in 2021.”

In addition to attending the procurement event, companies interested in doing business with the Port and NOPB can join the online vendor database. The user-friendly system is designed to allow users to view current and upcoming bid opportunities. Users must register and create an account to see complete project specifications and details. Users gain full access to current project specifications and can opt to receive notifications regarding new opportunities that become available at Port NOLA.

RSVP for the event at procurement@portnola.com.

For more information about doing business with Port NOLA or for information about the event, visit the procurement pages of the Port NOLA website.