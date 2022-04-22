Port NOLA Leader Brandy Christian to Speak at N.O. Chamber Event

NEW ORLEANS — Brandy Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans, will be the keynote speaker at the New Orleans Chamber’s 2022 2nd Quarter Business Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom. Christian will provide an overview of the port’s initiatives to more than 500 business leaders in attendance. The first hour of the event will be dedicated to networking and registration, and the program will begin at noon. The chamber is a membership-based organization consisting of more than 1,200 business and community leaders who work together to “create a dynamic business climate that drives entrepreneurship and business success in the New Orleans community.” Click here for more information.