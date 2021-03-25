Port NOLA Hosts Procurement Roundtable

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Port NOLA will be hosting a virtual “Procurement Roundtable “on March 31 at 2 p.m. via Zoom to introduce Port NOLA’s new Director of Procurement Chanel Labat, who will join Tony Evett, chief engineer and vice president of engineering and facilities, and Chris Gilmore, director of engineering.

The roundtable will share information on how to do business with the port and explain the forecast for upcoming projects and bid opportunities.

Since 2017, Port NOLA’s Procurement team has spent over $11 million on purchases with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program and Small Business Program businesses and has engaged with over 600 DBE/SBE vendors.

“Our Procurement team works hard each day to provide support to all staff, vendors, and contractors. We are here for all your procurement needs,” said Labat, who recently started her role at Port NOLA overseeing procurement and small business contracting.

Companies interested in doing business with the Port can join the vendor database on the Port website.

“We want to ensure our procurement process is transparent and clear so as many qualified businesses as possible have the opportunity to work with Port NOLA,” said Brandy D. Christian, president, and CEO of Port NOLA. “The Port is inclusive of companies large and small. We value the increased competition in the marketplace and growing the capabilities and experiences of our local and small business community members.”