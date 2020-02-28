Port NOLA Feels Effects of Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – The coronavirus outbreak is taking an economic toll internationally and New Orleans is not immune.

One example is Port NOLA, where officials said that fewer container ships from China are coming to New Orleans.

“Due to weakened exports from China as a result of reduced manufacturing output because of the coronavirus impact, we have been made aware of two container vessel omissions for Port NOLA,” said a port spokesperson.

In 2019, Port NOLA imported almost 5 million short tons of cargo. Imports from China make up about 8.5 percent of that amount. Most of it is consumer goods and retail goods that come via two weekly direct container services run by two different operators: OCEAN Alliance and 2M Alliance.

The Port is also taking precautionary measures at its cruise terminal. All passengers have to fill out a questionnaire administered by the embarkation agency before boarding a cruise ship.

Cruise lines are also implementing recommended “screening, prevention and control measures” for ships recommended by the World Health Organization.





Comments

comments