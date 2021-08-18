Port NOLA, Cleancor Agree to Partner on LNG Fueling Solutions

L to R: Janine M. Mansour, Port NOLA commercial director; Jeff Woods, CEO of Cleancor; Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO; Richard Teubner, Seacor vice president.

NEW ORLEANS – The Port of New Orleans and Cleancor Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings, signed a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 17 to “collaborate on ways to provide liquefied natural gas fueling solutions to ship owners and operators within Port NOLA’s jurisdiction that would benefit from reduced environmental emissions,” according to a press release.

Cleancor, an alternative energy company, said it will work with Port NOLA to help provide LNG to Port customers and marine operators in Port NOLA’s jurisdiction. Port NOLA will provide Cleancor with data, logistics expertise, customer contacts, as well as introductions and marketing support.

“We are pleased to partner on this MOU with Cleancor to ensure we provide Port NOLA tenants and customers with the best options for the most efficient and effective operations,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “LNG paves the way of the future and provides a suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operations on our terminals and in our jurisdiction.”

Cleancor said it will work to educate Port NOLA customers and other local stakeholders regarding the environmental and financial benefits of LNG bunkering. In collaboration with Port NOLA, Cleancor will develop options for infrastructure development that integrate into Port NOLA’s long-range planning.

“Cleancor is proud to partner with the Port of New Orleans on the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure,” said Jeff Woods, the company’s CEO. “Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of low carbon fueling solutions and this constitutes an exciting opportunity to not only advance the region’s first such project, but also to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector.”