Port NOLA Celebrates 5th Annual Maritime Month

NEW ORLEANS — Throughout May, the Port of New Orleans will pay tribute to the region’s maritime history and workforce. The theme of Maritime Month 2021 is “Your Working River, Connecting Louisiana with the World.” Port NOLA is also launching its year-long 125th anniversary celebration.

“Given the challenges we overcame this past year, we are shining a special light on the unsung heroes of our industry; our frontline maritime and logistics workers who helped keep the gateway strong no matter what, even when challenged by a global pandemic,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA, in a press release. “The dedication of our local maritime workforce inspires confidence in our ability to drive economic growth for our region and Louisiana for the next 125 years.”

The Port will celebrate Maritime Month with special events and social media contests and content. On May 21, WWL-TV will broadcast from the banks of the Mississippi River during its morning new show.

For more information, visit the Port NOLA Maritime Month 2021 webpage at portnola.com/community/engagement/maritime-month