Port NOLA and NOPB Continue Normal Operations

Port NOLA’s Napoleon Avenue container terminal yard (Photo courtesy of Port NOLA)

NEW ORLEANS – From a Port NOLA press release:

Port of New Orleans cargo operations and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad operations continue to function as normal as we monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving situation associated with COVID-19.

In accordance with exemptions provided in the stay-at-home mandate issued today by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Port NOLA and NOPB freight operations are considered critical services and continue to operate as normal.

“Port NOLA continues to work closely with local, state and federal officials to take all precautions necessary with the health and safety of our community and our employees as our top priority,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of NOPB. “During this unprecedented crisis, the Port and our maritime partners are proud to continue to do our part as a vital link in the global supply chain so essential goods continue to reach our communities.”

Port NOLA’s tenant terminal operators continue to operate normal hours and procedures at the Port’s breakbulk and container terminals. Ocean carriers are following the U.S. Coast Guard’s strict protocol, which includes additional reporting and screening requirements for vessels prior to arrival.

Port NOLA’s Administration Building is closed temporarily for the safety of our employees, their families and the community. Essential Port and NOPB employees continue to report or work remotely to ensure continuance of necessary administrative functions and services.

Cruise lines voluntarily and temporarily suspended operations related to departures from the United States for 30 days, effective March 14. Port NOLA is in close contact with cruise partners and will communicate updates as they develop. River cruises have also been temporarily suspended at this time.





