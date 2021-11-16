PORT BRIEFS

Klibert joins the Port Commission

On October 8, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his appointment of Katie Klibert of LaPlace, Louisiana to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. She was sworn-in to the position in her home on October 12, 2021 by former Port of South Louisiana Executive Director Joseph Accardo, Jr.

Klibert is a native of St. John the Baptist Parish and has lived and worked in the River Region for over 20 years. She is the Community Relations and Business Development Manager for Reserve Telecommunications (RTC) and currently holds positions on the River Region Chamber of Commerce Board, St. John the Baptist Parish Community Action, Civil Service Board, and the Louisiana Workforce Development area14 Workforce Investment Board -Chair. She is also a member of GNO Inc.’s NextGen Council, designed to introduce new leadership to GNO, Inc., and to develop business leaders with a regional perspective.

“I want to thank my family and friends who have loved and supported me,” said Klibert in a Facebook post about the personal milestone. “In the midst of all of the chaos and destruction that hurricane Ida has caused St. John [the Baptist] Parish and to my home, I still choose to serve.”

Port Seeks Its Next Executive Director

At the beginning of August, Port of South Louisiana launched the search for its next executive director. The board of commissioners has retained the services of Shey-Harding Executive Search, a woman-owned maritime transportation placement firm that conducts executive level searches for U.S. port authorities, to assist the port in locating its next administrator.

The new executive director will play an important role in leading, facilitating, and collaborating on key industry and organizational initiatives including long range plans, project development opportunities, key partnerships and business relationships, and national and regional branding, and now, post-hurricane restoration efforts through engagement with industry stakeholders, governing officials, committee officials, board members and staff.

President Biden Visits KAPS

President Joe Biden visited South Louisiana on Friday, September 3 to assess damage caused by Hurricane Ida. He and his team utilized the Port of South Louisiana’s Executive Regional Airport (KAPS) to conduct aerial surveys. President Biden’s visit also included briefings with the St. John Parish’s Emergency Operations Center, delivering public remarks and conducting meetings with local officials including Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.