Popeyes Reopens on Canal Street

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

NEW ORLEANS — On March 28, Popeyes officially reopened the doors to its Canal Street location and unveiled a new store design with “tech-forward, digital innovations that will help create fast, convenient service for guests,” according to a spokesperson. The revamped location of the New Orleans-born fast food restaurant is the first in the United States to feature self-order kiosks, order ready boards, and dedicated areas for digital order pickup. Popeyes executives on hand for the ribbon cutting include President Sami Siddiqui, SVP of Franchising and Field Operations Jourdan Daleo, and VP of Development Marcel Medawar. Guests ate chicken sandwiches and other Popeyes fare while listening to speeches and music from Big Sam’s Funky Nation. The brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.