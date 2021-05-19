Popbar, Source of Photogenic Frozen Treats, Opens in Quarter

Photo courtesy of Popbar (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – The first New Orleans location of New York City-based frozen treat franchise Popbar will celebrate its grand opening next Wednesday, May 26 at 207 N. Peters St. in the French Quarter. The shop currently is open for a limited number of hours each day during a “soft launch” leading up to next week’s events.

Popbar features popsicle-style frozen treats made with handcrafted gelato, sorbetto and yogurt. All items are made in-house daily and feature more than 60 flavors, including vanilla, pistachio, green tea, passionfruit, spicy chocolate, watermelon and pumpkin pie – depending on the time of year. Customers can customize their orders with dippings and toppings, including dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, nuts, sprinkles, waffle cones.

“We’re overjoyed to be bringing our favorite, all-natural, customizable treats to New Orleans,” says Oanh Nguyen, operator of Popbar NOLA. “We’re so grateful for all the love and support. We look forward to serving our community with all things sweet.”

The shop offers vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free options. Gelato shakes are served in a milk-jug style cup with a chocolate dipped waffle cone overflowing with whipped cream.

Popbar, which debuted in 2010, has more than 20 stores in the U.S. plus Canada and Portugal. Four new stores are under construction.

Follow the brand on Instagram @popbar and Facebook @popbarUSA, or visit www.pop-bar.com.