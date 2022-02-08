Ponthieux, Foster named Alumni of the Year by Leadership St. Tammany

MANDEVILLE, La. — Randy Ponthieux and Christine Foster have been recognized as alumni of the year by the Leadership St. Tammany Alumni Foundation. Two honorees were named because COVID prevented the presentation of an award in 2020.

Randy Ponthieux, vice president of Heritage Bank, was named the 2020 Alumnus of the Year. He graduated from the Leadership St. Tammany program in 2018. Christine Foster, owner of Environmental Business Specialists, was recognized as the 2021 Alumnus of the Year. She graduated from the Leadership program in 2008.

Leadership St. Tammany was founded in 1993 by the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce. Today, the program designed to enhance leadership skills and civic concern is overseen by an independent organization.