Pontchartrain Conservancy’s Kristi Trail Receives Environmental Award

NEW ORLEANS – Pontchartrain Conservancy, a leader in coastal sustainability, water quality and environmental education for more than three decades, is pleased to announce that the Joe W. & Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation has awarded Executive Director Kristi Trail with the inaugural Environmental Impact Award and a $10,000 grant. The funds will enable Pontchartrain Conservancy to continue its mission of driving environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy.

“I’m humbled and deeply honored to be the inaugural recipient of the Brown Foundation’s Environmental Impact Award,” said Trail. “As our region faces increasing environmental threats and challenges, we greatly appreciate the Foundation’s support of Pontchartrain Conservancy’s programs, which have never been as vital to Louisiana — and to the nation — as they are today.”

The Joe W. & Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation’s newly implemented Environmental Impact Award is designed to recognize individuals who have not only made an impact on the valuable environment of Southeast Louisiana but have also educated youth in the region about this topic.