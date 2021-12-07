Pontchartrain Conservancy Names Director of Communications, Development

NEW ORLEANS – Pontchartrain Conservancy — a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy — announced that Regina Wilkins will serve as its new director of communications and development.

“Our organization is incredibly excited to have Regina Wilkins join our team as we continue to do essential work for our waterways and coastal areas,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Regina is a results-driven professional with an established track record of success in corporate sponsorship development, donor stewardship and corporate sales.”

Previously, Wilkins served as the director of development for a New Orleans charter school, where she grew the school’s philanthropic revenue by 724% and raised over $3 million for scholarships and other educational needs for students from low-income families in New Orleans during her seven-year tenure.

In her new role, Wilkins will spearhead the organization’s efforts to secure and maintain relationships with donors, supporting its mission to drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Pontchartrain Conservancy,” said Wilkins. “Their work to improve our water quality and help restore our coast are vital to the vibrant economy and culture of New Orleans. Saving our coast is really saving our way of life here, and the Conservancy has done amazing work towards these goals since 1989.”

A Memphis native, Regina Wilkins has been a resident of New Orleans and lived in Treme since 2003. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Master of Fine Arts from Western Michigan University. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and will sit for her Certified Fundraising Executive credential in 2022. She is a passionate supporter and past board chair of the Marigny Opera House Foundation, as well as a coach and mentor for professional women in the nonprofit sector. She is an avid gardener, an amateur photographer and is restoring a historic Creole cottage in Treme with her husband.