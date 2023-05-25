Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready Host Third Annual Storm Aware and Prepare

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, May 27, Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready are proud to host the third annual Storm Aware and Prepare event presented by Entergy at the New Canal Lighthouse located at 8001 Lakeshore Dr. in New Orleans from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will provide hurricane preparedness information ahead of the start of the 2023 hurricane season.

“We are excited to welcome our community members once again to the Storm Aware and Prepare event,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Thanks to our partners, this event helps provide needed resources and expert advice to our community to improve our understanding of what it means to live with and near water, better prepare for natural events and ultimately preserve life and property.”

Community members are invited to come and learn how to clean storm drains in their neighborhood and log their cleanups. Pontchartrain Conservancy will be giving away cleanup supplies. Participants who log their cleanups will be entered for a chance to win a generator, provided by CORE. Partner organizations, including NOLA Ready, will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions for community members.

In addition to hurricane prep resources, and cleanup information, this family-friendly event will include coastal educational activities for adults and children provided by Pontchartrain Conservancy. Valerie’s Snoballs will be also onsite providing snowballs for purchase.

Additional partners include CORE – Community Organized Release Effort, Second Harvest Food Bank, the City of New Orleans, Red Cross, Resilience Force, Footprint Project, Native Plant Initiative of Greater New Orleans, JenCare Senior Medical Center and more.

For more information about this family-friendly event, visit scienceforourcoast.org/stormsweep2023