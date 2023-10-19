Policy Institute Launches Annual Parent Poll

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children:

LPIC opened the survey window for the 2023 Parent Poll. This survey is conducted in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education and others, and is for parents, guardians and caregivers raising children under age 5 in their home. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese to reach as many voices as possible.

“The Parent Poll is an annual survey to take the pulse of how families in Louisiana are doing,” said Libbie Sonnier, executive director of LPIC. “We use these results to inform policymakers about the child care needs for Louisiana’s families.”

LPIC has conducted the Parent Poll since 2020, using results to inform policymakers about the issues impacting children aged birth to four.

“It is crucial that our state leaders have the most up-to-date information about what issues are facing Louisiana families today,” said Jen Roberts, CEO of Agenda for Children and a partner supporting the initiative. “The Parent Poll is an excellent tool for painting that picture.”

According to past Parent Poll findings, most parents work outside the home or go to school, using child care to care for their children while they provide for their families. The costs of child care continue to rise, particularly for families who do not have access to child care subsidies, and almost half of families were concerned about being able to afford child care.

“We are so proud to partner with the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children on this important survey,” said Dr. Jenna Chaisson, assistant superintendent at the Louisiana Department of Education. “The Department relies on information as we make policy decisions impacting families and their children all over the state. We urge all families with young children in their home to take this survey so we can better serve Louisiana.”

The survey will be open until November 1.