Podiatrist Michelle Donaldson-Bailey Joins DCHC

NEW ORLEANS — Podiatrist Michelle Donaldson-Bailey has joined DePaul Community Health Centers. She will be based at DCHC’s New Orleans East health center and available for patients who are served at its St. Cecilia, Higgins and Gentilly locations.

Donaldson Bailey is a graduate of New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She earned a Bachelor’s of Science in biomedical science, pre-podiatry track, from St. Francis College and completed her residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn.

She earned the title of Diplomate of the American Specialty Board of Geriatrics Podiatry in 2023, Diplomate of the American Professional Wound Care Association in 2013, and Diplomate in American Academy of Wound Management in 1999. She is currently a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.