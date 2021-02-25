P&N’s Koerber Helps Author ‘Comprehensive Guide to Economic Damages’

NEW ORLEANS – Postlethwaite & Netterville Director Jim Koerber has written two chapters for The Comprehensive Guide to Economic Damages, published by Business Valuation Resources. He provides insight on the calculation of economic damages related to personal injury, wrongful death, and common-law employment litigation in the hopes of supporting better communications between financial experts and attorneys in these types of cases.

“Throughout his career, Jim has developed a well-earned reputation for thoroughness, accuracy and objectivity in complex litigation matters,” said Jason MacMorran, a P&N director and leader of the firm’s forensic and valuation services practice. “We are proud to have thought leaders like Jim who are sought out to share their technical knowledge and experience with our professional peers.”

Koerber is also a member of P&N’s forensic and valuation services team, which includes individuals who have qualified as experts in international, federal and state courts and venues. These professionals assist clients and attorneys by interpreting the importance of both financial and non-financial information related to economic damages and business valuation.

BVR recently released a 6th edition of The Comprehensive Guide to Economic Damages, which includes measurements on lost profits or value, unjust enrichment, intellectual property damages and other commercial damages, and expanded content on personal injury and wrongful termination.