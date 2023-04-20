P&N to Join Top 20 Firm EisnerAmper

L to R: Dan Gardiner and Christopher Loiacono

BATON ROUGE — On April 20, global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the directors and colleagues of Louisiana-based accounting, assurance, tax, consulting and technology firm Postlethwaite & Netterville will be joining EisnerAmper in a transaction anticipated to close by the summer of 2023.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1949, P&N has more than 575 team members across the U.S. and nine offices in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

EisnerAmper, which is headquartered in New York City, said the pairing of the top 100 accounting firms will expand its Gulf Coast reach while creating a platform for P&N’s continued growth.

“We’re extremely proud to be joining EisnerAmper and to build upon the existing success of both firms. This is an unprecedented opportunity to provide our clients with even more innovative and competitive services and for P&N team members to benefit from additional resources and new opportunities for professional growth,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO, in a press release. “By joining with EisnerAmper, P&N will continue to serve our clients across the Gulf South and U.S. with the added support, resources and partnership of a Top 20 firm with a global presence.”

“P&N’s long-standing reputation for excellence in the Gulf Coast and beyond precedes itself. With this one strategic move, we’re adding more than 575 top-talent professionals and further extending deep industry experience in all aspects of our assurance, tax, advisory and outsourcing practice areas—no small accomplishment,” said Christopher Loiacono, EisnerAmper’s vice chair of services. “We greatly look forward to our historic combination with P&N and the vast opportunities it will afford our clients and staff for years to come.”