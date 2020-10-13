P&N Launches Cybersecurity Service for Businesses

BATON ROUGE – CPA and consulting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville announced that it has rebranded its CYBERVEIL Security Services as CYBERVEIL Managed Detection and Response. This service is designed to work with an organization’s existing IT team, complementing internal cybersecurity efforts with P&N’s decades of technical experience and holistic approach.

P&N’s CYBERVEIL Managed Detection and Response provides threat detection strategies that include“honeypot” options to lure attackers into revealing themselves. With CYBERVEIL Managed Detection and Response, P&N helps monitor, identify, quarantine and notify clients when threats arise.

As a local leader in cybersecurity, P&N’s Technology Services Group has seen the evolution of IT security threats and best practices in protection and response.

“Data breaches are one of the greatest risks to any organization, and every business should implement a standard security baseline,” says Michael Richmond, director of cybersecurity and technology Services for P&N. “CYBERVEIL Managed Detection and Response will make it easier for organizations to meet that baseline. We leverage knowledge of the current threat landscape, an AI-driven technology stack, and our experience providing breach response services to organizations nationwide. We believe it’s a clearer path for clients who may feel that dedicated cybersecurity and IT security resources are out of reach.”