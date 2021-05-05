P&N Director Tiffani Dorsa Named to AGA National Governing Board

BATON ROUGE – P&N announced that Tiffani Dorsa, a director in the firm’s assurance practice, has been named a director of chapters of the Association of Government Accountants National Governing Board. Dorsa will be one of eight chapter directors serving on the 2020-2021 board.

Dorsa has served on the AGA Baton Rouge Chapter board of directors for seven years, most recently as chapter president. At P&N, her practice areas include government entities such as cities, retirement systems and school boards as well as not-for-profit organizations that receive federal assistance.

AGA members work in government financial management worldwide. The National Governing Board (NGB) is the AGA’s decision-making authority. The NGB sets strategic direction, determines policies and procedures, and approves the annual budget for the AGA.