P&N Director Laura Soileau Named Board Chair of Trade Group

BATON ROUGE – Postlethwaite & Netterville, a CPA and consulting firm, announced that Laura Soileau, the firm’s consulting director, has been elected to serve as the Institute of Internal Auditors’ North American board chair.

The mission of the IIA North American board is to ensure that volunteer and staff activities adequately address the needs of the members and chapters through monitoring programs and services, as well as budgeting.

At P&N, Soileau oversees the control and risk practice within the firm’s consulting services group. Her practice area includes working with a variety of organizations on internal audit, internal controls, governance, risk, compliance and fraud-related matters.

P&N Associate Director Jude Viator remains a IIA district advisor, and Kristin Bourque, also an associate director, continues to serve as southeast district No. 3 representative.