Pluck Wine Bar to Open in March in the Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS – Pluck Wine Bar is scheduled for a March opening in the Warehouse District. Owner Skye LaTorre is a veteran of the restaurant industry who began her career at Emeril’s Delmonico two decades ago. With Pluck, she plans to present an “obsessively curated” wine list and complementary food menu relying on “small, ethical producers.”

The wine bar will feature a marketplace with bottles and provisions to-go, as well as the option to take a seat and enjoy a pairing of wine by the glass. Pluck’s menu features grilled lollipop lamb chops and flambéed Sambuca shrimp plus snacks, cheeses and charcuterie boards.

Executive chef Heathcliffe Hailey is known for his work at Mimi’s in the Marigny.

Pluck is located at 722 Girod Street. Opening hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.