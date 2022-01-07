Plexos Group Adds Bob Roberts as Chief Operating Officer

BATON ROUGE — Plexos Group LLC, a Baton Rouge-based program delivery, business consulting and information technology company, announced that Robert (Bob) Roberts has joined the company as chief operating officer. Roberts brings 30 years of experience in the U.S. civil infrastructure and disaster recovery markets plus deep experience in the global coastal, marine and energy sectors. He will play a key role across all aspects of Plexos’ operations, strategic planning, market analytics and business line performance.

“Bob Roberts is a true partner in our mission to increase our leadership of large-scale disaster recovery programs and civil infrastructure projects,” said Plexos President and CEO David Odom. “We’ve long admired his ability to achieve aggressive goals and bottom-line results in complex environments.”

With Roberts’ arrival at Plexos, current COO Srini Krishnaswamy will transition to lead the company’s newly established office of growth. As chief growth officer, Krishnaswamy will further his focus on expanding client opportunities to mitigate disasters and increase community resilience with large-scale projects funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Before he joined Plexos, Roberts held leadership roles at Thompson Construction Group, AECOM, Brown & Root, Shaw Group/CB&I and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. While serving as vice president of Thompson Construction’s Government Services Division and as senior vice president of disaster recovery at AECOM, Roberts was credited with adding nearly $950 million in opportunities through expanded disaster recovery housing and mitigation infrastructure programs, and construction management services across the U.S. and its territories.

“Bob brings unparalleled experience analyzing market conditions and collaborating with long-term strategic partners,” said Kirk Fisher, Plexos’ chief financial officer and senior vice president. “His track record growing profitable business lines, identifying potential merger and acquisition targets, and implementing alternative delivery strategies across disaster recovery and civil infrastructure programs is a major win for the company, our clients and our shareholders.”