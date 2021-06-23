Players Coalition to Host Town Hall on N.O. Economic Advancement

Demario Davis announces a selection for the New Orleans Saints during the 3rd round of the NFL football draft, Friday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NEW ORLEANS –Players Coalition, a nonprofit founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins with the collective goal of making an impact on social justice and racial inequality, is hosting an in-person public discussion with New Orleans developers and elected officials to discuss topics surrounding the economic advancement of New Orleans East and a path to establish liveable wages.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June. 25 at Sarah T. Reed High School 4801 Maid Marion Drive.

The discussion will be open to community members to communicate directly with developers, educate citizens on upcoming legislation meant to establish liveable wages and increase corporate support of this legislation.

Participants will include Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints linebacker and Players Coalition task force member), Elizabeth Egle (St. Bernard Project), Michael Williamson (United Way SELA) and Benjamin Zucker (Step Up Louisiana).