Playa Bowls to Open ‘Superfruit’ Bowl Shop on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS – Playa Bowls, a superfruit bowl shop, will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5601 Magazine Street. It’s the third Louisiana location for the nine-year-old New Jersey-based franchise that specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies and coffee.

The Louisiana restaurant is owned and operated by brothers Jordan and Beau VanGeffen, who also have locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie — and another in Rosemary Beach, Fla.

“We are thrilled to be expanding with Playa Bowls in our hometown of New Orleans. When you step into a Playa Bowls, it is like a 30-minute beach vacation,” said Jordan VanGeffen in a press release. “We believe Playa Bowls is a perfect fit for the NOLA community with Tulane and Loyola close by and look forward to serving the brand’s delicious superfruit menu options to customers.”

Customers at Playa Bowls can order bowls made from acai, pitaya, chia pudding, coconut, kale, banana and oatmeal. Toppings include fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries and nut butters. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten free, and they can be adapted to fit with many different diets.

The company was founded by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani, who were inspired by food they encountered on trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California and Hawaii. Today, the brand has more than 165 locations in 19 states and plans to add more.

The new store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.