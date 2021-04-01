Play to Learn

Part of a national network created to change the way the world views Down syndrome and send a message of global acceptance for all, GiGi’s Playhouse New Orleans is the 50th location of the GiGi’s Playhouse network. Operating out of Metairie, the nonprofit provides a wide array of free programs from diagnosis through adulthood designed to support the way people with DS learn. Seen here, volunteer Rachel Sloan leads an LMNOP (Language Music ‘N’ Our Peeps) lesson for toddlers with Down syndrome and their siblings. The program guides parents and young children through basic sign language and other forms of communication using music and language-based activities. GiGisPlayhouse.org/neworleans.