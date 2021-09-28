Planet Fitness Chalmette Prepares for Oct. 18 Opening

CHALMETTE – Planet Fitness began tours and its in-club membership presale this week at its new Chalmette location. Located at 8400 West Judge Perez Drive, the new gym will officially open to the public on Oct. 15.

The 11,600-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute “express circuit,” a “cardio theater” filled with flat screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and the Black Card Spa.

“We’re excited to join the Chalmette community, offering a high-quality fitness experience where residents can build an active lifestyle at an affordable cost,” said Scott Lyons, regional director at United PF Partners, a Planet Fitness franchisee group that operates 172 locations in 14 states. “We’re inviting locals to tour the club before our official opening to see what it’s like starting your fitness journey in the Judgement Free Zone.”

United PF operates eight clubs in the greater New Orleans area, with two openings anticipated next year.