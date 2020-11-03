PJ’s Partners with Children’s Hospital to Design Holiday Cup

NEW ORLEANS — PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans has partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans to support young artists and celebrate the start of the holidays with a seasonal cup. Designed by patients in Children’s Hospital’s art therapy programs, the cup features quintessentially New Orleans-style shotgun houses, a second line of alligators and festive lights hung from street lamps. The cups will be available in stores throughout the holiday season. Children’s Hospital uses play, art and music to help kids cope with illness, treatment and hospitalization.

Throughout the holiday season, PJ’s customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 as part of Children’s Hospital’s Light up the Season Campaign. Customers will have the opportunity to have their name displayed on light bulbs in-stores. PJ’s Coffee team members can also assist in writing messages of hope and encouragement on the light bulbs that will be shared directly with the patients and families spending the holidays in the hospital.

“We are proud to partner with Children’s Hospital this holiday season,” said Leslie Monson, PJ’s chief marketing officer. “The artistic talents of Lizzie and Mindy featured on our PJ’s holiday cups are sure to light up the season for our customers and the communities we serve.”

In addition to the holiday-themed cups, PJ’s Coffee will also offer its seasonal limited-time beverages, including the Peppermint Bark Velvet Ice, Peppermint Bark Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Butter Rum Latte. Customers can also enjoy a sugar cookie-flavored cake ball.