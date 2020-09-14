PJ’s Coffee to Open New Covington Store with Double Drive-Thru

The new PJ's Coffee in Covington will have the double the drive-thrus for double the caffeine. ...

COVINGTON, La. — PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Covington, La. Franchisee Barry Prendergast, who owns three additional PJ’s Coffee locations, will celebrate the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18. The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will join for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.

The new store features a double drive-thru, the first in Louisiana for the PJ’s Coffee brand, and is designed to decrease wait times. Starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, the first 100 guests through the drive-thru lanes will receive a free iced or hot 12 oz. coffee (limit two per car), free PJ’s swag and food samples.

“I am thrilled to have Louisiana’s first double drive-thru for PJ’s Coffee here in Covington,” said Prendergast. “The new system will help to quickly serve our customers while giving them the quality they’ve come to expect from the PJ’s brand.”

The coffee shop is located at 653 Hwy 190 in Covington.