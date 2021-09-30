PJ’s Coffee Raises Funds for Ochsner’s ‘All in Against Cancer’ Campaign

NEW ORLEANS — From PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans:

PJ’s Coffee said it has partnered with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Cancer Institute’s All In Against Cancer initiative to raise funds for medical treatment and new cancer therapies and research this fall. Through October 31, 2021, PJ’s Coffee customers nationwide at participating locations can donate to the All in Against Cancer campaign to aid in the fight against cancer.

“Ochsner Health’s commitment to serving compassionately, healing the sick and innovating with a multidisciplinary approach is vital to the greater Louisiana community and the Gulf South,” says Peter Boylan, president of Ballard Brands. “PJ’s Coffee is proud to support that commitment by encouraging our customers to join us in going all in.”

The Ochsner Cancer Institute has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries at its comprehensive cancer centers located throughout the New Orleans region, St. Tammany Parish, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and North Louisiana. Annually, Ochsner serves more than 34,000 adult and pediatric cancer patients. Five-year cancer survival rates for those treated at Ochsner continue to exceed the national average not only for the four major cancer malignancies of breast, colon, lung and prostate, but also several other types, including melanoma, head and neck, pancreatic, ovarian and cervical cancers.

“From our early tumor detection programs to offering the largest clinical trials network in Louisiana, the Ochsner Cancer Institute is committed to providing high quality cancer treatment here at home in Louisiana. The lifesaving work we do each and every day is made possible thanks to the support from strong community advocates who are “all in against cancer” – just like Ochsner and just like PJ’s Coffee,” said Brian Moore, medical director, Ochsner Cancer Institute.

Customers at PJ’s stores can donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout as part of the All in Against Cancer campaign. QR codes linking to the donation fund will also be available throughout the store for guests to access with a mobile device. Those who donate can sign their name or a write a personal note on multi-colored ribbons whose design encompasses various cancer types.