PJ’s Coffee Raises $12,000 for New Orleans Veterans

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans will deliver a check for $12,000 for veterans’ services on Thursday, Jan. 20 at New Orleans Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Alfred E. Flynn Post 8973. The funds raised were part of a campaign hosted by select PJ’s Coffee locations in November.

“NOLA VFW is a reliable and accessible resource for veterans living in and visiting New Orleans,” said Post Commander Chris W. Cox. “This generous donation from PJ’s Coffee will go directly toward helping veterans going through difficult times and enable us to support veterans from all New Orleans neighborhoods. The officers and members of NOLA VFW appreciate this thoughtful action from PJ’s Coffee and offer our heartfelt thanks to the employees and customers who made this donation possible.”

PJ’s Coffee corporate leadership, participating franchisees and VFW Post members will be in attendance at the event.

NOLA VFW is committed to helping returning veterans and their families transition back to civilian life by fostering camaraderie, providing resources and access to programs, and advocating for veterans.

The fundraising campaign launched in November 2021 and ran in 16 PJ’s Coffee stores across Greater New Orleans, including select corporate stores and locations owned by long-time franchisees Anthony Satterlee and Barry Prendergast. The campaign took place over four Tuesdays during the month where 10% of all sales for the day were donated to the NOLA VFW.

PJ’s Coffee, part of the Ballard Brands portfolio of businesses, has a long history of supporting U.S. military service members. The company is an International Franchise Association VetFran member, offering qualified veterans a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee.

Each year, PJ’s Coffee hosts a veteran franchise giveaway. In its fifth year, the annual giveaway is an open call to U.S. veterans that provides one winner a free franchise license valued at $35,000. In 2021, Angela Harmon was chosen among numerous submissions and is expected to open a PJ’s Coffee location in Breckenridge, Colorado. The brand launched the franchise giveaway in 2017 and has since awarded free franchise licenses totaling nearly $150,000.

In 2020, PJ’s Coffee launched a partnership with Sodexo, the world’s leading provider of food services, to feature its coffee in select United States Marine Corps bases across the country, including 51 mess halls and 62 “brew stations,” within nine bases. To commend the nation’s active duty and retired military, PJ’s Coffee introduced “Sunrise Salute,” a medium roast coffee blend to benefit the Fisher House community, a nonprofit organization that supports military and veteran families.

To learn more about PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, visit pjscoffee.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.