PJ’s Coffee Partners with Sodexo for Expansion with US Marine Corps

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans recently launched a partnership with food services provider Sodexo to feature its coffee in nine United States Marine Corps bases nationwide. Military personnel will enjoy an array of coffee blends in 51 mess halls and 62 “brew stations” within nine bases. PJ’s currently operates more than 100 stores in 13 states in the U.S., Vietnam and Kuwait. The company expects to open 35 to 40 new stores this year.

PJ’s Coffee is also launching a new blend called Sunrise Salute to show support of the nation’s active duty and veteran military members. The medium roast coffee blend will be available for purchase on www.pjscoffee.com. PJ’s also made a donation to Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization building comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The donation will directly benefit the new Fisher House location that is currently being constructed in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Fisher House Foundation thanks PJ’s Coffee for supporting the New Orleans Fisher House,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. “PJ’s understands the importance of keeping military families together at a critical time – when loved ones are receiving care in VA and military hospitals.”