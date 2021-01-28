PJ’s Coffee Donates More Than $25K to N.O. Organizations

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Jan. 27, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans presented $25,000 to Children’s Hospital New Orleans and $2,500 to Fisher House Foundation, a network of 87 comfort homes for military and veterans’ families.

In November, PJ’s Coffee partnered with Children’s Hospital to support its Light Up the Season campaign. Over the holidays, PJ’s customers were able to donate to the campaign while purchasing coffee and other products in-store at participating PJ’s location. The funds went towards Children’s Hospital’s arts in healthcare, child life, and creative therapy programs, which use play, art, and music to help kids cope with illness, treatment, and hospitalization. PJ’s Coffee featured patients’ artwork on their limited-time holiday cup at all stores nationwide. PJ’s Coffee donated a total of $25,000 to Children’s Hospital in 2020.

“We’re proud to work with these two outstanding organizations and support their causes,” says Peter Boylan, president of PJ’s Coffee. “Supporting our community is an important part of our corporate culture at PJ’s Coffee. We look forward to continued partnerships with Children’s Hospital and Fisher House Foundation.”