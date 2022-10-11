PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.

“After PJ’s incredible expansion across the country, we’re thrilled to continue growing in the greater New Orleans area,” said Paul Ballard in a press release. “We’re continuing to break new ground all over the country, and we’re excited to spread the spirit of New Orleans wherever we go.”

A new Mandeville coffeehouse, located at 4520 LA-22, is set to open in early October. A location at 2600 Airline Drive will open in late October.

“When we acquired PJ’s in 2008, we knew we had to expand the spirit of New Orleans everywhere we could,” said Scott Ballard. “Although we’re eternally grateful for our growth around the country through our amazing franchisees, we’re honored to reinvest into the New Orleans community.”

Each store is hiring up to 20 baristas, managers and shift managers.

“PJ’s is all about being authentically fresh and we want to have a team that takes pride in serving coffee to their community,” said Steven Ballard. “As we experience this amazing growth, we’re excited to have even more locals become part of the PJ’s Coffee team!”

More PJ’s locations are on the way in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

PJ’s sources 14 origin coffees from Sumatra, Ethiopia, Colombia, Papua New Guinea and other places. The New Orleans-born coffeeshop also carries espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee and award-winning “Original Cold Brew” iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded by Phyllis Jordan in 1978.