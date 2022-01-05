Pittman Appointed Chief Judge for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court

NEW ORLEANS — Judge Robin D. Pittman has been appointed Chief Judge for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. The two-year chief judgeship consists of a mix of administrative duties, policy decision-making and outreach to other agencies.

Pittman is a New Orleans native who has been serving as the Judge in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Section F since January 2009. She has served for the last two years as Deputy Chief Judge. She was recently appointed to the Louisiana District Judges Association Executive Board and also appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. She previously served on the Louisiana Judicial College Board of Governors and the Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics.

Pittman graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with a Bachelor of Arts, and later received a Juris Doctorate from the Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. Before taking the bench, Pittman worked in the litigation section of the firm Baldwin, Haspel, Burke & Mayer.

Judge Pittman maintains numerous memberships in professional associations including the following: American Judges Association, National Bar Association, Louisiana Judicial Council, Louisiana State Bar Association, New Orleans Bar Association, Louisiana District Judges Association, National Association of Women Judges, Fourth & Fifth Circuit Judges Associations, Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, and Association of Women Attorneys. She has won many awards.

“I am honored that I have the opportunity to become Chief Judge. I am committed to ensuring that Orleans Parish Criminal District Court continues to run in an organized, efficient and effective manner. I am looking forward to continuing to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Pittman.

