Pipes Miles Beckman Welcomes New Attorneys

Clockwise from top left: Deandra De Napoli, Katie Cambre, Lisa Fitzpatrick, Elizabeth Higdon, Sarah Day, Sara Lynn Braslow and Michael Danon

NEW ORLEANS — Pipes Miles Beckman has welcomed seven new attorneys. Sara Lynn Braslow, Michael Danon, Sarah Day, Deandra De Napoli, Elizabeth Higdon and Katie Cambre join the firm as associates and Lisa Fitzpatrick is of counsel.

Pipes Miles Beckman is litigation boutique focused on appellate law, commercial litigation, construction litigation, insurance coverage, labor and employment, professional liability, products liability, public entity liability, and securities litigation.