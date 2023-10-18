Pigéon Catering & Events Moves into New Headquarters in Old Jefferson

J.P. and Dean Pigéon

JEFFERSON, La. — Pigéon Catering & Events has unveiled its new headquarters at 803 Jefferson Highway in Old Jefferson. A roughly $6 million renovation has transformed a 55,000-square-foot former vodka distillery into the company’s new hub, which will house Pigéon Catering, Carnival Culinary Solutions and the new Le Provisions gourmet market.

“We are very excited to have all our business divisions under one roof,” said J.P. Pigéon, who co-owns the business with his brother Dean, in a press release. “It has been a dream of ours since we started in our small Kenner location over 30 years ago. Our father, Pete Pigéon, was a small businessman in the hospitality industry and this would make him so proud to see our progress.”

Founded in a trailer in Kenner in 1991, Pigéon Catering & Events has expanded over the last three decades. The business has been operating from buildings in Mid-City, Uptown and St. Rose.

“Jefferson is proud to welcome Pigéon Catering to our parish,” said Deano Bonano, Jefferson Parish Councilman. “Being able to consolidate all three of their separate locations into one home in Old Jefferson is a big win for all involved. It provides a big boost to our economy and new job opportunities. This is a prime example of what government and business can do when we work together on creative solutions.”

Le Provisions, the new gourmet market, is now open to the public. It offers fine wines, charcuterie, homemade soups, sauces, muffulettas, crab cakes, sausages, cheeses and disposable items.

“When we found the building on Jefferson Highway, we thought about having a front store area, so we said let’s do a specialty market with everything you need to throw a party,” said Dean Pigéon.

Construction will continue in the back of the facility, where Carnival Culinary Solutions will move later this year. The company will continue to operate at 5900 Front Street until then.