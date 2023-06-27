Pickleball Facility Hires Head of Operations and GM

NEW ORLEANS — The Exchange, a standalone pickleball facility due to open in August, has installed its managerial team.

The Exchange’s head of pickleball operations is Scott Robinson, a certified instructor. He has 25 years of experience teaching tennis. He was the assistant women’s tennis coach at Tulane University, assistant tennis director at Cross Gates, head coach at Nicholls University, and head coach at Country Day School when the team won three state championships.

Robinson will direct the Exchange’s programming and teach private lessons. He will lead junior programming as well as organize leagues, ladders and social events.

“I have been teaching tennis for most of my life but I find that pickleball offers greater opportunities to a broader population. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, and is well suited for people of all different athletic abilities,” said Robinson.

The Exchange’s general manager is Phil Papillion, who has multiple years of food and beverage experience throughout Louisiana. He will focus on operations and customer service.

The facility features six air-conditioned indoor pickleball courts, an outdoor court, food and drink, and other games. One-on-one pickleball lessons, clinics, open play, and social and corporate events will also be available.