Pickleball Facility Coming to Lower Garden District

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Developers celebrated the start of construction of the Exchange Pickleball + Bar on Dec. 5 at 2120 Rousseau Street in the Lower Garden District. Renee Melchiode, an attorney at Melchiode Marks King LLC, is leasing the 21,000-square-foot former warehouse space near the Tchoupitoulas Walmart to create what she says will be the state’s first facility dedicated to the trendy sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The project will include indoor and outdoor courts plus a restaurant and rooftop bar concept. Corporate Realty’s Austin Lavin represented NOLA PB in site selection and purchase of the properties.