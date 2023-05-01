Photo Gallery

The GNO, Inc. policy team connected with Northshore business leaders and legislators and advanced dialogue between legislators and business leaders on ways to work collaboratively to promote economic growth in the upcoming legislative session, namely the promotion and defense of key tax incentive programs.

GNO, Inc., along with other regional EDOs & companies announced the expansion of NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility campus in New Orleans East. Propel Park, the 50-acre industrial business park, is NOLA’s first industrial construction project in more than 20 years.

In early March, The Assistant Secretary of the EDA, Alejandra Castillo, visited UNO’s The Beach to learn more about the plans for the NeXus Center, or the New Energy Center of the United States— which will serve as the physical and programmatic hub for a range of clean energy initiatives.

GNO, Inc. President and CEO, Michael Hecht, moderated the Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, Inc. panel on the state of New Orleans & Our Future with Royce Duplessis, Joseph I. Giarrusso, III, Walt Leger, Greg Rusovich, and Dr. Avis Williams.

GNO, Inc. hosted 1,200 business and civic leaders at the 2023 GNO, Inc. Annual Meeting: GNO UNITED. The meeting included a review of wins from 2022, a special video, & a presentation on how our region can unite to create a brighter future for Greater New Orleans.

GNO, Inc. Director of Strategic Partnerships Josh Tatum spoke at the LCTCS Career & Technical Educational Summit on best practices taking place across the state and how education leaders are preparing the next generation of industry leaders.

GNO, Inc. was thrilled to partner with College Track NOLA to help plan their first career engagement session. GNO, Inc. shared information about high-demand career opportunities & regional higher education partners training the next generation of leaders to enter career pathways.

This year for Washington Mardi Gras, members of the GNO, Inc. staff and NextGen Council coordinated “Louisiana YPs Engage!” where young professionals had the opportunity to attend a masquerade networking party and a federal briefing lunch. Our policy team had essential discussions with federal leaders around the National Flood Insurance Program, coastal restoration, energy, workforce, infrastructure, and international trade.